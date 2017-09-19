Official opening of new community facilities

Two impressive new community facilities have been officially opened in the Old Warren area of Lisburn.

The facilities - The Resurgam Trust 3D Centre and a much-needed extension to the popular Laganview Enterprise Centre - were funded by the Social Investment Fund.

Pictured at the official opening of Laganview Enterprise Centre are Ms Joanne Casey, Laganview Enterprise Centre; Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge; Ald. James Tinsley, Chairman of the Leisure and Community Development Committee; Dr Mark Brown, Executive Office; Mr Adrian Bird, Trust Director, Resurgam Trust and Mr Jim Rose, Director of Services (Non-regulated).

The extension at Laganview Enterprise Centre has provided new space for local community use, with programmes being delivered on site to meet local need. They include initiatives like Early Years Provision, New Parent Programmes, Start to Play and Weigh to Health classes.

The extended facility has proven very popular since opening its doors several weeks ago.

The Resurgam Trust 3D Centre is a brand new facility and is modelled on contemporary youth development centres. It has a variety of spaces and break-out rooms, including modern kitchen facilities, for young people’s interaction, enjoyment and development.

Funded under the NI Executive’s Delivering Social Change framework, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council was appointed to oversee the construction of the buildings and project management.

Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge and Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, with Dr Mark Browne from the Executive Office and Mr Adrian Bird, Resurgam Trust Director, at the unveling the plaque to mark the official opening of the Resurgam Trust 3D Centre.

The Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley, was present at the official openings. He said: “It gave me great pleasure to cut the ribbons and see both facilities officially open for business. They serve as excellent community hubs for the area and are well used which is gratifying to see. The SIF’s funding of the facilities is very welcome indeed.”

Dr Mark Browne from the Executive Office said: “Today is a real example of what can be achieved when communities, local and regional government and indeed the private sector, through the consultants and contractors, work together to deliver a shared vision. The Social Investment Fund was an opportunity to try something different and support communities to bring about positive change for themselves. These newly developed premises provide local community facilities which are fit for purpose and ready to deliver a suite of services to those who need it most.”

Other attendees at the official openings included the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Hazel Legge, community representatives and the centres’ management teams.