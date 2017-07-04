Officers issuing tickets ‘virtually every day’

Lisburn Police have issued a warning to drivers about the dangers of using a mobile phone when behind the wheel.

The warning comes after local officers revealed that they are handing out fixed penalty tickets to people flouting the law “virtually every day”.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “Let’s talk (again!!!) about using mobiles while driving. I don’t think there is anyone out there these days who doesn’t realise that it’s against the law to use your mobile phone while driving - however we’re still handing out fixed penalty tickets virtually every day for people who continue to do it!”

The post continues: “Just the day before yesterday I saw the driver of a large lorry who was travelling through a busy residential area (and past a children’s play park) busy talking on his phone. When I stopped to speak with him about it, he was less than impressed about the ticket – apparently not having anywhere to pull over makes it ok to be on your phone. If you make the decision to pick up your phone and use it, then don’t expect to be able to talk your way out of it.

“If you drive a vehicle and feel like you might ever have a phone call so important it can’t wait, then spend the money on a small hands free kit. It’s much cheaper than a £65 fine and an insurance hike for having three points on your licence! Never mind the fact that it might be the last call you ever make.”