Supermarket chain recalls snacks over allergy fears

Lidl is recalling three varieties of its Alesto Snacking Pockets because the labelling is not in English.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone who has an allergy to cashew nuts, almonds or hazelnuts, and/or a sensitivity to sulphite dioxide/sulphites.

The affected products, all in 25g packs, are:

Alesto - Summertime Strawberry & Nut (Seriously Berry). Allergen: Cashew nuts

Crunchy Seed & Nut. Allergen: Cashew nuts, almonds

Alesto - Golden Fruit & Nut. Allergen: Sulphur dioxide, hazelnuts

The company have advised anyone having purchased the items to return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.