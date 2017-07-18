Rose Week is in bloom at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

The world renowned Rose Week at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in Belfast began in earnest on Monday.

The international Rose Garden at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is one of the world’s leading rose gardens, attracting thousands of visitors each year and runs until Sunday, July 23rd.

Picture: Darryl Armitage

Rose Week, with its full programme of activities, is a celebration of this spectacular rose garden and is now one of Belfast’s most popular annual events.

During Rose Week a free shuttle bus service direct to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park will operate daily at 20 minute intervals from City Hall, Donegall Square East.

The service starts at 12 noon and the last bus leaves Belfast City Hall at 5pm.

The drop off and collection point at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is in the upper car park.

Picture: Darryl Armitage

Return journeys from the park are available from 12.20pm and operate every 20 minutes. The last bus will leave the park at 5.20pm.