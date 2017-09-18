NI Water warns customers to 'beware bogus callers'

NI Water is calling on customers across Northern Ireland to be extra vigilant and beware of bogus callers.

Caution was advised on the NI Water website following a number of incidents where vulnerable customers experienced criminals coming to their door claiming to represent the company

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Head of Customer Service Centre, said: ‘‘It is very unusual that someone claiming to be from NI Water will need to call at your door in any circumstances.

"However, if this does happen, simply call our customer helpline on 03457 440 088 to confirm with our customer service staff whether the person is in fact genuine.

"When you are calling to clarify the identity of anyone claiming to represent NI Water, our customer service team will check:

• Name

• ID card serial number

• ID card date of issue

The same security message applies to telephone calls from people claiming to be from NI Water and asking for bank details. NEVER give this information out over the telephone. Simply hang up and report the call to the police or the NI Water customer service helpline on 03457 440 088. "