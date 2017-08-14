Nando's giving away FREE chicken to all A-level students

Restaurant chain Nando's is giving away free chicken to A-level students right across Northern Ireland this week.

"On August 17 anyone picking up their A-Level (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free ¼ chicken or Firestarter* on that day," a Nando's spokesperson said.

There are Nando's restaurants in Belfast and Londonderry.

"Just bring your results papers, ID and spend a minimum of seven pounds in any restaurant across Northern Ireland and you will be eligible," the spokesperson added.

Don’t worry Nando's don’t need to see your grades, unless you want to brag about them!

*Deal does not include Wing Roulette or All Together Now.

Nando's can be found in Belfast: Victoria Square, Bedford Street, Abbey Centre and Boucher Crescent and at Richmond Centre, Londonderry.

For full terms and conditions, please see - https://www.nandos.co.uk/explore/blog/level-results-are-lets-celebrate



