Meet the PSNI's latest recruit ... Benny the rescue dog

Meet Benny. He's a (very cute) rescue dog from a local shelter but is now in the safe hands of the PSNI's College Dog Training Unit in Antrim.

Yesterday he passed his vetting examination and will be entered onto the PSNI Puppy Programme and now officers intend to chart his journey to becoming a police dog using social media.

A Facebook update, posted on Friday morning, reads: "Like any police recruit Benny will face a number of challenges and tests along the way to see if he is at the required standard to become a fully-fledged police dog.

"If he successfully passes these tests he will be entered onto the Young Dog scheme at the age of 8 months old. We intend to post regular "Pupdates" with regards to Bennys' progress.

"The main challenge of using rescue dogs for the Puppy Scheme is the lack of information we know with regards to the dogs breeding and age. Our police vet believes Benny is around 10 weeks old and is a Malinois Cross.

"If for any reason Benny fails to make the grade as a Police Dog we will find him a carefully vetted home but everyone here in the Police College Dog Training Unit hope Benny has a long and successful career Keeping People Safe in his role as a Police Dog.