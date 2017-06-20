Cut-price Donegal homes going under the hammer

More than a dozen houses in the north west area, from Burt to Bundoran, including a detached four bedroom house located just a few hundred metres from what was once voted the ‘second most beautiful beach in the world,’ are to be sold off in an online auction by Allsop at the start of July.

Among the properties are several four bedroom houses, some of which are being offered with starting ranges of less than E50,000.

At Bohillion Lower, in Burt, on the far side of the Grianan of Aileach from Derry, a partially complete four bed detached house will start from between E35,000 and E45,000 when it’s auctioned over July 5 and July 6, for example.

In nearby Drumbarnett, between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham, a detached five bedroom house, is being offered for between E60,000 to E70,000.

In north Inishowen at Drumaville, just south of Malin Town, a detached four bedroom house will go under the hammer for between E55,000 and E65,000.

A little further afield in Portsalon, a detached four bedroom house, a couple of hundred metres away from ‘Warden’ Beach or Ballymastocker Strand, which once-upon-a-time was voted the second most beautiful beach in the world by readers of England’s ‘The Observer,’ will start from between E110,000 and E120,000. Elsewhere, a four bedroom house in Gweedore (E45 -E55,000) and several flats from Letterkenny to Bundoran are also listed by the auctioneer.