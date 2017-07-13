Search

Contestants sought for BBC One quiz show

The BBC are searching for contestants to take part in the second series of TV quiz show The Boss.

Contestants on the Susan Calman-presented show must use strategy, tactics and general knowledge to be in with a chance to win the chance of winning the prize pot.

Can you spot the weak link in your team?

Five players start the quiz - but only two can reach the final as the leaders and the weak links are identified.

Auditions are happening now, with a closing date for applications of Friday 21 July 2017.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the boss, apply to: bbcnorth.casting@bbc.co.uk.