Obituary: Larmour Stewart, former president of Alpha Badminton Club

It was with much sadness that Lisburn Racquets Club received the news of the death of its Chairman of Trustees for some four decades, Mr Larmour Stewart, last week.

Having arrived from Omagh in the late 1960s to open the Crazy Prices store in Bow Street, Larmour was to use his commercial expertise and business acumen to oversee the major growth and developments at Alpha Badminton Club over nigh on five decades, with his erstwhile colleague Bob Colhoun, and was justifiably proud of the latest enhancements to the facilities being completed a couple of years ago.

Quite a singles player in his own right, Larmour was to lift his first title in the club championships in 1968/69, winning the men’s doubles and was to capture both the Ulster and All-Ireland Junior Men’s Doubles titles with clubmate David Thompson in 1969/70.

However, he had to wait a further season to secure the first of his two successive singles wins at Alpha in 1970/71, adding the men’s doubles title in the same year with David Thompson, and they were to go on and retain that title the following season.

Larmour was also President of Alpha Badminton Club from 1998 to 2000.

The thoughts and sincere condolences of the club are extended to his wife Norma and the Stewart family circle at this time.

By Brian Kelly