Nightlight worker to talk at Lisburn CWU

Mr. Brian Simons a staff member of Nightlight will be the Speaker at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall this Saturday at 7.30pm.

He will be speaking about his work with the volunteers who minister at night on the streets of Belfast.

Established in 1995 through the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Nightlight teams offer practical assistance to anyone who needs it, often working in coordination with the door staff of clubs, emergency services and other agencies.

Every Friday and Saturday night throughout the year from 11pm to 3am, teams of volunteers are ‘on the streets’.

A spokesperson said: “The homeless and young people in a vulnerable position late at night in the city may obtain help. It is a ministry that not everyone would feel comfortable doing – but those engaged in it are committed and enthusiastic, sharing their faith in a meaningful way with people who under the normal course of events would not be under the sound of the Gospel.”

The service on Saturday will finish with a buffet supper.

On Sunday evening, April 23 at 8.15pm Rev. David McCarthy from Belfast will be along to minister, both in speaking and singing. These services are open to everyone and a warm welcome is given to everyone.