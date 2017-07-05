NI Water work to install new sewer gets underway on July 24

NI Water is preparing to commence work to install a new sewer between the Antrim Road Roundabout and Bellevue Drive on the Antrim Road, Lisburn.

This is a continuation of the work, which was carried out in the area last summer and will commence on July 24.

It is anticipated that the work will take approximately four weeks to complete.

Detailed traffic management arrangements have been discussed with the Department of Infrastructure, it will be necessary to have a road closure in place between the Antrim Road roundabout and Bellevue Drive.

This will be in place for the duration of the works with diversionary routes clearly signposted.Vehicular access will be maintained for local residents but may at times be subject to short delays, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Normal working hours will be 7.00am to 6.00pm Monday to Friday, with some work also being undertaken on Saturday mornings. NI Water and contractor BSG Civil Engineering would like to thank the public their patience any customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088.