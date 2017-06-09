NI Water welcomes guests to Lisburn treatment works

Over 2,300 members of the public and staff, including local school children in Lisburn, participated in a series of events to mark a Decade of Delivering What Matters for everyone in Northern Ireland.

Pupils from Beechlawn School recently enjoyed an educational visit to the Wastewater Treatment Works in Lisburn.

In all, over 700 people visited 19 NI Water sites, in the town and in the countryside, across every council area, water, wastewater and laboratory facilities.

Sara Venning, NI Water’s Chief Executive, commented: “Our tenth anniversary operating as NI Water has been a fantastic experience.

“We have enjoyed welcoming our customers – everyone from school pupils and community groups to key stakeholders and elected representatives - over the threshold of some of our most important sites and we have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback received from our visitors. We’ve also been delighted to provide an insight into the sheer scale of our investment over the past decade to a wide range of stakeholders, notably at an event in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings in late March, and critically, to recognise the hard work and sterling efforts of our dedicated staff.”