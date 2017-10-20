NI’s leisure show comes to Eikon Centre

Northern Ireland’s very first all-action Leisure Show at Lisburn’s Eikon Exhibition Centre will certainly provide you all the inspiration you need to plan your next getaway or adventure.

Running on the weekend of November 4 and 5 the NI Leisure Show will showcase the largest display of caravans, motorhomes, campervans and static caravans from leading manufacturers and dealers all under one roof, as well as jet skis, canoes, accessories and consumables.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is delighted to see the show come to the Council area, Chairman of the Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, said: “This is a welcomed addition to the calendar of tourism events being held in the Council area, attracting visitors from all over Ireland looking for inspiration on a range of leisure activities.

“If you are looking for new ideas for places to stay, new outdoor pursuits and expert advice make sure you get along to the NI Leisure Show and let your adventures unfold. We are proud to be home to Northern Ireland’s largest exhibition venue & events centre, The Eikon Exhibition Centre, and we welcome any new exhibitions being held in it. It’s good for tourism and it is good for the economic growth in our area. The Council will be participating in the show taking along our tourism trailer for visitors to learn more about upcoming events and our extensive range of visitor attractions.”

Show organiser Billy Nutt MBE, of Nutt Promotions, has been involved in promoting events for over 40 years, including events such as the International North West 200, the Ulster Grand Prix and many other motor cycling events and is looking forward to bringing the show to Lisburn: “This is a fantastic opportunity for holiday enthusiasts to meet with industry experts and to see the latest vehicles and accessories. Many people are now discovering the benefits of camping and caravanning and it is the perfect break for all kinds of holiday makers. Having your own space without the price tag of an expensive hotel and making precious memories is what outdoor adventures are all about. Whether you are an avid camper or just exploring the idea you need to come along to the NI Leisure Show.”

The NI Leisure Show will be open each day (4th /5th November) from 10.00am to 5.00pm and admission is: Adult: £6, OAP: £3, Under 14: Free. A FREE shuttle bus service is available from Lisburn Train Station to the Show each day from 9.30am.

Why not complete your stay at the 2017 NI Leisure Show by camping at the Eikon Exhibition Centre overnight in your own Motorhome or Caravan. You can pre-book through www.nileisure.com or just turn up. The prices are:

Adults: £10 per person (Includes 2 Nights Camping & 2 Days Admission) OAP’s: £5 per person (Includes 2 Nights Camping & 2 Days Admission)

Sites will be available for Parking from 12 noon on Friday 3rd November with all vehicles needing to leave by 8pm on Sunday, November 5.

For further information on the show please visit: https://www.eikonexhibitioncentre.co.uk/ or www.facebook.com/N.I.LeisureShow