New Year message: Mayor looking forward to ‘exciting times ahead’

Attracting inward investment and creating new jobs will continue to be a key focus for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in the year ahead.

That was the pledge made by Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE in his New Year message.

Wishing everyone in the local area a peaceful and prosperous 2017, he said: “The council is working on many initiatives to improve our area and one way we are doing this is by attracting new investment to create jobs and improve our offering. Our Lisburn & Castlereagh at Westminster event in March and our attendance at MIPIM, the UK’s largest investment and property exhibition in October, will ensure that we showcase our best assets to potential investors. We also continue to support our Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) through a tailored offering of business support and trade development programmes.”

Stressing that there are “exciting times ahead”, Cllr Bloomfield continued: “This year will see the Community Plan and the Local Area Plan created to shape Lisburn and Castlereagh and to improve the quality of life for you, the residents of our locality.

“It is important that you take the time to read over the draft Community Plan and provide your feedback so that you can be involved in shaping your community for right now and for the wellbeing of generations to come. Look out in the local media and on the council’s website for details on how to be involved and encourage those around you to do the same.”

Praising the ongoing work of local community, sporting and charitable organisations, the Mayor said: “We should not underestimate the contribution they make to our society and I wish them a year of success in 2017. We have received the nominations for the Mayor’s Community Awards and I am looking forward to the ceremony in March when the volunteers and community groups will receive the recognition they rightly deserve.”

Cllr Bloomfield also thanked all those who have supported his charity, TinyLife, over the past number of months.

“We have a great area with so much potential and a vibrant community. Be proud of it and contribute to the development of it in any way you can,” he added.

“Happy New Year. May 2017 be healthy and prosperous for each and every one of you.”