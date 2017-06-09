New virtual exhibition from Lisburn museum

Last week, 3000 years of the world’s fashion was brought together in the largest virtual exhibition of style.

The “We wear culture” project by Google Arts & Culture is a collaboration with the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum and over 180 renowned cultural institutions from New York, London, Paris, Lisburn, Tokyo, São Paulo and around the world.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the project allows you to explore everything from the ancient Silk Road, through the courtly fashions of Versailles, Irish linen to British punk and the stories behind the clothes you wear today. Iconic pieces that changed the way generations dressed, such as Marilyn Monroe’s high heels or the Black Dress by Chanel are brought to life in virtual reality

Brian Mackey, Curator of the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum, said: “The project offered a fantastic platform to show off the museum’s internationally-recognised collection, and allow virtual visitors the opportunity to learn all about Lisburn’s rich heritage and its role in Ireland’s greatest industry, linen.”

The We wear culture exhibition is available online at g.co/wewearculture and through the Google Arts & Culture app,