New search tool to help residents keep track of bin collection days

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is urging local householders to check online for information about bin collection dates over the Christmas and New Year holiday.

The council has introduced an online bin collection search facility for use by all local residents. It can be accessed at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/whenismybincollection

The website can be used to search for details of alternative bin collection arrangements over the holiday period.

Councillor James Baird, Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “The council is keen to ensure that its residents recycle as much of their waste as possible and this search facility will ensure they have their waste collected on the correct day.

“Sometimes it can escape our minds which bin we should be putting out so through the use of this simple search facility you can ensure your bin is collected.”