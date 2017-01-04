New book from Lisburn author battling rare condition

A Lisburn author who has battled serious health issues is holding a book signing for his latest piece of work.

Jonathan Fisher will be signing copes of his second book, ‘Ten Minutes on Mars’ at the Lisburn Eason Store on Saturday, January 14, from 1pm to 2pm.

The cover of Jonathan Fisher's new book, Ten Minutes On Mars.

He suffers from a rare condition, Addison’s disease, which left him in a coma and fighting for his life at just 22.

His mother refused to accept doctor’s recommendations for them to switch off the life support machine.

Jonathan suffered brain damage and has been left wheelchair bound but does not let his physical disability stop him from achieving his goals.

Addison’s disease is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands. It affects the production of two hormones — cortisol and aldosterone — which help to regulate blood pressure.

Author Jonathan Fisher.

His first book ‘August Always’, his memoir, took the author 17 years to write - a testament to Jonathan’s endurance.

His latest book, ‘Ten Minutes on Mars’ is a collection of eighteen short stories, with frightening tales of thrilling science-fiction, adventure, horror, fantasy, rich in satire and gallows humour.

Up to the age of 21 Jonathan was a typical young man, active and healthy, however he started to develop the symptoms of fatigue, while ongoing vomiting, diarrhoea and fainting were to become more and more frequent.

At the age of 22 he fainted at home and was rushed into the Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn. By now he had stopped breathing and was put on a ventilation machine.

The doctors eventually diagnosed him with Addison’s disease and he suffered brain damage.

Later that year, Jonathan began the long, slow, hard road to recovery as he regained many of the skills lost as a result of the disease.

The sci-fi fan enjoys attending local comic conventions, and he is a member of The Emerald Garrison, a charity organisation whose members dress up as Star Wars characters for worthy causes.