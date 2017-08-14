Nathan secures Young Artist of Year Award

A talented young musician from Lisburn has scooped £1,000 after winning the council’s Young Artist of the Year Award.

Sixteen-year-old Nathan Howe, who has been playing the clarinet since he was eight, will use the funding to help enhance his musical talents.

The Friends’ School pupil plays in various school ensembles and is a dedicated member of the Northern Ireland Concert Band.

Having heard about the award through school, he decided to submit an application before turning his attention to studying for his AS Levels in Music, German and Business Studies.

Nathan’s application hit all the right notes with the competition judges, securing him the £1,000 prize.

“It was a huge surprise when a call came through to inform me that I had won the Young Artist of the Year Award,” he told the Ulster Star.

“I am honoured and delighted to be the recipient of this very special award and I’m extremely grateful to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for its generosity and support.

“I am looking forward to spending the money on a new professional-level clarinet and taking my playing to the next level. I am also hoping to build up a teaching practice in the Lisburn area,” Nathan added.

The Young Artist of the Year Award, now in its 10th year, is an annual council-run competition for local artists, musicians and performers aged 16 - 25 years.

All art forms are eligible and past recipients have included a dancer, a jewellery designer and a sculptor.