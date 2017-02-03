Narrow escape for driver after post smashes through windscreen

A driver had a lucky escape after a wooden post smashed through the front window of their van, during a collision in Lisburn.

Police attended the collision which occurred on the Rock Road, Lisburn.

PSNI said that the driver was “very lucky to have walked away unscathed” and “fortunately there are no serious injuries.”

Posting on their Lisburn Facebook page, officers said: “Police would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users of the need to drive with due care and attention at all times.”