Musical evening raises money for charity in memory of Noel

Over £4,000 has been raised for charity at a special musical evening held recently at the Tap Room at Hilden Brewery.

The event was organised by family and friends of local man Noel McMaster, who sadly passed away last year.

Noel was well known as a musician with Bakerloo Junction, as well as for his work as a music teacher.

So it was appropriate that friends and family came together for an evening of musical entertainment, performed by many of Noel’s former bandmates, to raise money for the Friends of the Cancer Centre,

As well as the musical entertainment on the night, there was also a charity auction and prize draw, which was supported by a host of companies including Hastings Hotels, Titanic Belfast, Merchant Hotel, Matchett’s Music, McCartneys of Moira, Greens Food Fare, McCalls Menswear, Boots, Lusburn MUFC Supporters Club, Irish Football Association, Manchester United FC, R-TEC Engineering plus many more.

So far over £4,200 has been raised, all of which will be going to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Noel’s family would like to thank everyone who has shown their support.