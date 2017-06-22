Mum battling cancer ready to brave the shave as she hosts fundraiser

A brave Lisburn mum battling breast cancer set to shave her head this weekend is receiving backing from her eight year old son, as he has volunteered to also have his head shaved in support of his mum.

Single mother of two, Jenny Dalzell was recently diagnosed with the disease and has already undergone surgery and has begun chemotherapy.

A charity day is being held this on Saturday in Platinum Hair Salon (Bachelor’s Walk) from 3pm to 8pm, with hairdresser Jenny shaving her hair off as she battles breast cancer.

She has already raised over £1,500 for Macmillan and hopes to raise more at the charity day.

The possibility of a hairdresser losing their hair to this treatment is daunting but Jenny is receiving support from family and friends.

Jenny will be shaving her head before chemotherapy takes its toll and she won’t be alone as her eight year old son, Matthew is also going to shave his head to support his mum.

Meanwhile her daughter Rachel is planning to shave the head of her beloved doll to show her support.

Donations will be taken from hair and beauty treatments carried out on that day all in aid of the very important charity.

The money raised from the day will be going towards Macmillan Cancer, Jenny told the Star that she has received constant support from her Macmillan nurse since her diagnosis.

“I already have a Macmillan nurse who has supported me from the minute I was diagnosed. There is a massive support network, but it is lovely to have that constant face throughout. Even as I begin radiotherapy, I know Rosie will be supporting me.”

Jenny has been posting about her treatment and experiences on a blog on Facebook and is calling on young women to be aware and check their breasts as typically a woman’s first mammogram isn’t until they are fifty years old.

In many cases this is too late, she added: “Several girls have contacted me to say that because of my blog they checked themselves and are going to go to the doctor to get checked out.

“Hopefully my blog raises awareness of breast cancer and show the importance of regular checks.”

At the charity event there will be a visit from super heroes and Disney Princesses, followed by tea and buns. There will also be a ballot with great prizes to be won. To donate to this very worthy cause visit Jenny’s Justgiving page