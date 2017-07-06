Mum battling cancer raises £6k for charity

Brave hairdresser Jenny Dalzell raises an incredible £6,000 for Macmillan following charity day at local salon.

Single mother of two, Jenny was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and has already undergone surgery and begun chemotherapy.

Jenny gets her head shaved during the charity day.

A charity day was held at Platinum Hair Studio on Saturday June 24 to raise money for Macmillan. On that day she made the brave decision to have her hair shaved off.

A hairdresser losing their hair due to this treatment is very difficult and to help with the big step, Jenny’s eight year old son Matthew also had his hair shaved off.

Meanwhile her daughter Rachel had the hair of her beloved doll shaved off to show her support.

Speaking about the charity day, Jenny said: “The day was a complete success and we were busy the whole time and at some stages people had to stand outside. There was hair and beauty treatments, plus super hero and face painters.

Daughter Rachel supported her mum by getting her doll's hair shaved off.

“I was okay when I got my hair shaved, lots of people stayed for it. It was nice to have all the support of everyone around. I got my wig today and it’s good now to have the chance to put it on.

“It was a bit strange not having any hair but I am happy to have my wig.

“The reaction to this charity day has been amazing. People are still wanting to give to the Just Giving page and support it.

“I would like to thank Yvonne from Montgomery Entertainment and local company Kylo Ren for providing the super heroes.”

There were some surprising guests at the charity day in aid of Macmillan.

Jenny has been posting about her treatment and experiences on a blog on Facebook ‘My Journey With The Big C’.

The blog is useful reading for anyone facing a cancer battle, she added: “I wanted to describe the experiences and things I have faced.”

Jenny has also called on young women to be aware and check their breasts as typically a woman’s first mammogram isn’t until they are fifty years old.

To donate to this very worthy cause visit Jenny’s Justgiving page.