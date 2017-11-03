Mourners gather for funeral of boy who died in drowning tragedy

Mourners gathered in Glenavy on Friday afternoon for the funeral of four-year-old Jack Irvine, who died in a tragic accident on Halloween night.

It’s understood the Crumlin boy drowned in a fish pond during a family Halloween celebration in the Cairn Terrace area of the village.

Grieving family and friends came together at St Joseph’s Church for the youngster’s funeral, during which they heard Fr Colm McBride describe Jack as “a very loving child”.

Following the Mass of the Angels Jack was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Anne Marie Logue described Jack’s tragic death as “heartbreaking” and “a terrible shock to the whole community.”

“I want to extend my sincere sympathy to the family of the little boy who died as the result of a terrible, tragic accident on Halloween night in Crumlin,” she commented.

“I can’t begin to imagine what his family is going through at this time. It is just so heartbreaking to think about. I have been in contact with the family and offered any assistance I can give, but naturally they are just totally consumed with grief right now.”

The Antrim and Newtownabbey representative added: “This also comes as a terrible shock to the community who, like this poor family were celebrating Halloween with their children and woke to this terrible news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the child’s parents, his three young brothers and the extended family. I know the Crumlin community will rally to support them in any way they can.”