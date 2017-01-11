Motorists advised to exercise caution on the roads after night of high winds

Motorists have been advised by TransportNI to be aware of possible wind damage and debris on the road from the high winds overnight.

Among the roads affected this morning is the Buckna Road in Broughshane, Co Antrim which has been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

They added that road temperatures have remained above freezing and no salting was carried out.

As the day progresses temperatures are expected to drop and snow has been forecast along with thunder and strong winds.

There is a yellow weather warning for wind in place today and yellow warnings for snow on Thursday and Friday.