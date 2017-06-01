More than 900 customers affected by power cut

More than 900 NIE customers in the Dromore area have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

According to the NIE Networks website, the power cut was reported shortly after 2.30pm today (Thursday, June 1) and affects 976 customers.

“We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible,” the site states.

The Powercheck website gives an estimated power supply restoration time of 5.45pm on June 1.

For more information log on to powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk