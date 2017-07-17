Moira man facing harassment charge

A 40-year-old Moira man accused of pursuing a course of harassment against a woman appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday.
David Jeremy Millen, from Tanners Court, is alleged to have pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female between May 10 and June 20 this year.
Mr Millen is also charged that between the same dates he sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene and menacing character.
A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.
A solicitor representing the defendant asked for an adjournment until July 28 to take instructions from his client.
The case was adjourned until later this month.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ulster Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.