Moira man facing harassment charge

A 40-year-old Moira man accused of pursuing a course of harassment against a woman appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday.

David Jeremy Millen, from Tanners Court, is alleged to have pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female between May 10 and June 20 this year.

Mr Millen is also charged that between the same dates he sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene and menacing character.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A solicitor representing the defendant asked for an adjournment until July 28 to take instructions from his client.

The case was adjourned until later this month.