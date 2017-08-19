Moira Calling - the countdown is on

The countdown is well and truly on for Moira Calling, a fresh independent music festival outside of Belfast.

At a colourful launch in Moira’s ‘The Fat Gherkin’ yesterday, guests gathered to mark the formal countdown to Moira Calling, which takes place on Saturday 9 September.

As a little added Moira Calling bonus, the cultural element of the event has been extended to include very special sassy, modern performance of Macbeth by the Bright Umbrella Theatre Company on 8 September!

Now in its second year, Moira Calling, has upped the stakes, delivering two stages of musical brilliance plus assorted side shows, entertainments and refreshments to make it an enjoyable visit to the County Armagh countryside for all.

Organiser Jillian Marsden, from Brown Lemonade, said: “We are over the moon with the support and positive attitude surrounding Moira Calling this year and can’t wait to welcome you all for a weekend to remember for the whole community”

Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Hazel Legge, speaking at the launch, said: “The Council is delighted to be supporting this event for a second year and the line-up of local food, drink and musicians will offer a variety of delights for those attending this musical event. The musicians are from Northern Ireland and further afield and I am sure each will bring their own dedicated fan base with them and attract good crowds.”

Tickets for Moira Calling 2017 are available on www.musicglue.com/moiracalling or go to www.moiracalling.com for further details.

Headlining on the Main Stage are indie folk quintet Eliza and the Bear, plus Flyte, both London based and making their debut appearances in Northern Ireland, Emerald Armada, Girls Names, Stomptown Brass, Brand New Friend and Franklyn to complete the Magnificent Seven.

The All the Little Lights second stage is a celebration of our local artists and will be headlined this year by the almighty, illuminating Ryan Vail with his stunning new AV/ LED plus Orchid Collective, Silences, Brash Isaac, Matty Rea and Rebecca Fitch.

Ruth Cooper, Senior Head of Fundraising at the Prince’s Trust said: “The Prince’s Trust are delighted that this year’s Moira Calling will be supporting our work across NI. Young people are facing extraordinary pressures in their daily lives, so we here to help them develop the skills and confidence to succeed, no matter what barriers they have faced. At the Trust we love Moira Calling’s community ethos and we’re excited to be bringing our communities together, with young people that have been supported by the Prince’s Trust woven into the fabric of the festival. Across the weekend you’ll find a host of friendly faces that have been through our programmes, from the person checking your tickets to the guy serving up a delicious crepe.”