Mobile community police station to visit Sprucefield

Lisburn Police are inviting members of the public to call at the mobile community police station when it visits Sprucefield this weekend.

The mobile station will be at the local retail complex from 12pm - 4pm on Saturday, July 15.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We will be giving out burglary prevention tips for people going off on their holidays and some ‘safe shopping’ tips. We will also have Card Minders for contactless payment cards to launch the Lisburn and Castlereagh cyber pickpocket campaign. These are available free of charge for people when they call in and see us on Saturday. We will also have ‘No Cold Calling’ stickers to give out.”

A face painter and balloon modeller will be on hand to entertain the children while the grown ups talk to the police.