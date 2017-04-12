MLA urges bodies to introduce safety measures on Knockmore Road

A local MLA has urged the council, the Department of Infastructure and developers to take radical action to provide long-awaited safety improvements on Lisburn’s Knockmore Road.

The Star recently reported how hundreds of people have signed an online petition demanding these measures are delivered as soon as possible.

MLA Robbie Butler said: “I fully support the initiatives of local residents in creating online petitions to raise awareness of the issue, which have seen a total of over three thousand signatories between them. I would call on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to take radical and visionary measures and lead on a partnership basis with the Department of Infrastructure and local developers in the area to jointly finance the already proposed improvements. To this end I have made contact, and had preliminary discussions, with key stakeholders. The road safety for pedestrians and road users of this area must no longer be an issue for the back burner for the council and Department of Infrastructure. The people have waited long enough.”

He added: “Whilst the Article 40 agreement for the local housing developments requires that Developers ensure adequate road schemes are put in place, I believe the safety of road-users and local residents is far too important to hinge on the outcome of a legal challenge.”