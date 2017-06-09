MLA speaks out at suicide support charity’s AGM

Local charity Horizons was delighted to welcome Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler to speak at their recent A.G.M.

The Lisburn based group supports those bereaved by suicide in the local area, and arranges a number of events throughout the year to help families who have lost loved ones.

Outgoing Chairman David Edmont outlined the difficulties in getting bereaved families involved due to the stigma of suicide, but fondly recalled instances when he was able to provide support and guidance to someone in need.

Incoming Chairman Ian McAllister thanked David and his predecessor, Rev Brian Anderson, for their contributions to Horizons and endorsed David’s thoughts, with a resolve to reach out to the local community. Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler addressed the meeting and discussed his recent role of UUP spokesperson on Mental Health.

The election of officers saw Secretary Grace Davin and Treasurer Karen Moulds re-elected along with committee of Christine McCafferty, Trevor Gill, David Edmont and Pauline Edmont. Horizons would like to thank all those who have supported the charity through donations particularly the Scott family in memory of William, FC United in memory of Garath Coulter and Lisnagarvey Darts League.