MLA heaps praise on Honours recipients

Locals who received New Year’s honours from the Queen have been hailed as “beacons of the community”.

Mrs Jenny Palmer said: “The Lagan Valley constituency is very privileged that so many individuals from the constituency were honoured by the Queen for their sterling service to the community.

“Each of them are very worthy recipients in their own right and their examples should act as beacons for all of us to make our community a better place.

“In particular, I was specifically privileged to write a letter to support the nomination of Mrs Mary Rosalind (Molly) McCleary for inclusion in the Honours List, when she received the British Empire Medal (BEM). I have known Molly for over 40 years, she taught two of my three children in Hillsborough Primary School and in that time she nurtured and encouraged those young people always with a gentle and loving demeanour.

“Molly is involved in the life of the village and is a founder member of the Arts Society. In my time as a councillor, I was honoured to have worked as chair of Environmental Services committee with Molly in promoting the Women’s Institute 50th Anniversary creating a floral display bed at the pathway to the village. She is the soul of all that is great in Hillsborough and contributes in so many ways at the heart of the community.”