Minister announces £3.7 million investment for Lisburn city centre

Communities Minister Paul Givan has announced a new £3.7 million public realm project for Lisburn city centre.

The project is designed to improve the linkages and connectivity between key developments such as Castle Gardens, Market Square and Bow Street Mall by upgrading the footpaths, lighting and street furniture on the surrounding streets.

The Department for Communities is investing approximately £2 million in the project, with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council investing a further £1.7 million.

The Lisburn Linkages project will include improvement works at Bridge Street, Antrim Street, Railway Street, Castle Street, Seymour Street, Bachelor’s Walk and Market Place.

Mr Givan said: “I am delighted that the council and the Department for Communities are again working together to further enhance Lisburn city centre. The success of the earlier phases of work in Lisburn city is clear for all to see, so to have the opportunity now to undertake more work within the city centre is a real boost.

“Lisburn city has a lot to offer tourists, visitors and shoppers and this investment will help to make Lisburn a more attractive destination for everyone to enjoy.

“This is a significant investment in Lisburn which will undoubtedly complement other public realm work already completed in the City such as the new footpaths and pedestrian areas, event spaces, street furniture and cycle stands to name just a few of the recent improvements. I look forward to seeing these further improvements delivered over the coming months.”

Engineering consultants Doran HMK JV have been appointed to manage the project on behalf of the council and works are expected to commence this summer and complete in 2018.

Cllr Uel Mackin, Chair of the council’s Development Committee, commented: “Following on from the success of the recently completed public realm works in Market Square and Bow Street, we are delighted to announce that the council have secured investment funding through the Department for Communities to continue to enhance the city centre for the benefit of residents, businesses, visitors and shoppers, creating a welcoming and attractive city centre which we can all enjoy.

“The new works will see improvements to the streets linked to Market Square and Bow Street to include improved footpaths, lighting and street furniture, to complement the recently completed scheme.

“The council will be working closely with the appointed contractor and stakeholders to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum by phasing the works for completion. It is envisaged the newly enhanced city centre will be a catalyst to help attract new investment to the city and increase the number of visitors using our city centre.”