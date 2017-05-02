‘Milk Run’ promises to be udderly brilliant fun

Hundreds of runners are expected to hit the rural roads around Glenavy this Saturday (May 6) for the inaugural ‘Glenavy Milk Run’.

Organised jointly by Ballymacrickett Fundraising Committee and the local Health & Wellbeing Team, the event has two main aims - to raise funds for a new multifunctional play area and sports pitch at Ballymacrickett Primary School and to encourage more people to drink milk.

Promoting the health benefits of drinking milk, Health & Wellbeing representative Olwyn McCambridge commented: “Healthy eating in early adulthood is vitally important because, by the time we get into our late 20s, it is too late to reverse the damage caused by poor diet and nutrient deficiencies and the opportunity to build strong bones has passed.”

Looking forward to Saturday’s run, school principal Danny Mulholland said: “Parents from the school have really embraced the initiative and have offered help in some very practical and innovative ways.

“One parent has provided drone footage of the entire 10k route, which is available to view on our Facebook event page. This has been very popular and has certainly created great interest in the event.”

The local farming community and businesses have also got involved, and 10 local dairy farmers have provided significant sponsorship for the event, with Draynes Farm, Lisburn providing a carton of milk for every finisher.

Local dairy farmer and parent Randal McAlister commented: “I am delighted to be involved with an event which promotes the product I work hard every day to produce. My message is simple – ‘Drink more milk!’”

The Glenavy Milk Run will comprise a fully supervised Children’s 3k Fun Run, a 5k Walk, a 5k Run and a 10k Run. The events are open to all ages and abilities and the 3k event is well-suited to wheelchair users.

Both the 5k and the 10k runs are registered with Athletics NI and are ‘chipped’ to provide running times.

More than 400 runners and walkers are expected to take part in the event.

Anyone wanting to take part can register at the school on the day from 9.45am, with the run due to start at 11am.

All registered participants will receive a medal and a goody bag on the day.

For further information about any of the events contact Joe Mulholland on 07967 470897, follow the ‘Glenavy Milk Run’ Facebook page or click on www.ballymacrickettprimaryschool.co.uk/glenavy-milk-run