Michael and Crawford selected for Team Ireland

Lisburn and District Dog Training Club (L&D DTC) members Michael McCartney and his son Crawford, along with their dogs Bestie, Truly and Giggsy, have been selected to represent Team Ireland at the 2017 IFCS World Agility Championships.

Europe’s biggest dog agility competition will take place in Valencia, Spain from April 26 - 30.

Michael and Crawford, who made the 10-person squad after coming through a gruelling selection process, will be competing against some of the best dog and handler agility partnerships in the world.

“It is great that Ireland (north & south) can compete on the world stage, in the area of dog agility,” an L&D DTC spokesperson said.