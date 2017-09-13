Men’s Shed opens its doors in Seymour Hill

Seymour Hill and Conway Residents’ Association has opened its new ‘Men’s Shed’ at Moss Side Community Hall, Ballybog Road.

The new facility, which offers local men a place to get together and pursue practical interests and learn new skills such as carpentry and electronics, was officially unveiled by local Housing Executive Manager Aengus Hannaway.

Welcoming the opening of the Men’s Shed, local Cllr Jonathan Craig commented: “The idea is to try and improve the physical and mental health of those participating and to give men new skills which will help them save both time and money.

“Interest in this new facility has proved high, with several tradesmen offering to help out with tutoring and many more have enlisted to come and participate in the new project.”

Cllr Craig, and his DUP colleague Cllr Margaret Tolerton, wished the community group well with the new project, describing it as an “innovative way of delivering new and improved facilities to the community which will benefit and improve the health of older men in particular.”

The Residents’ Association has thanked the Housing Executive, Donaghmore Construction Ltd, the PSNI and the South Eastern Health Trust for their help refurbishing and fitting out the facility, and for supplying tools and equipment.