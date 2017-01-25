Men arrested over discovery of viable device are released

Two men, aged 45 and 39, arrested by detectives from Serious Crime Branch in connection with the discovery of a viable device in the Brians Well Road area of Dunmurry on January 15 have been released unconditionally.

The pair were arrested following a major police operation in the area during which officers discovered a viable explosive device.

Detective Chief Inspector Justyn Galloway said the device was “designed to kill or seriously injure officers serving the local community”, adding that it had been “left in a position where it could quite easily have killed or maimed members of the public had it exploded.”

Detectives at Musgrave Police Station are continuing to investigate the incident. They can be contacted on the non-emergency number, 101.