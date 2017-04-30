McIntyre to stand for Alliance in Lagan Valley

Lisburn Councillor Aaron McIntyre is to contest the upcoming Westminster election in Lagan Valley, the Alliance Party has announced.

Speaking after his selection on Wednesday night, Councillor McIntyre said he would offer voters “a progressive, pro-European alternative to the sitting MP” - the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

“It’s clear the Conservative government, who the DUP have been cosied up to since 2015, has absolutely no regard for Northern Ireland, as evidenced by the decision to call a general election during the latest round of talks to save devolution,” the Downshire East representative claimed.

“Brexit will have major economic, financial, social and environmental consequences. And whilst Article 50 has been triggered, the focus now must be on ensuring we secure a special deal for Northern Ireland – something I would fight for at Westminster.

“In my council area, I have spoken with farmers, who indeed voted for Brexit, but who are waking up to the reality that they will likely lose their farm subsidies. I believe this will be a similar story for others as the impacts on their daily lives become evident.”

He added: “I’m passionate about developing Lagan Valley, letting it achieve its full potential, something I’ve always worked to achieve through my council work. I have been active in a number of environmental issues, including the ‘No Creevy Quarry’ campaign and have advocated for events to be held in the shared space of the redeveloped Market Square in Lisburn. It was my proposal when Vice-Chair of Leisure and Community Services which saw the NI European Championship matches screened in Lisburn city centre last year.”

Cllr McIntyre concluded: “A vote for Alliance isn’t an empty protest vote; it’s a vote for positive politics and one that can deliver real change for the people of Lagan Valley.”

Endorsing the party’s local candidate, Trevor Lunn MLA said: “I am delighted that Aaron McIntyre has been selected to represent the Alliance Party in Lagan Valley for the Westminster election. Aaron has proved his worth as the Lisburn-Castlereagh Councillor for Downshire East since 2014. Aaron was born and raised in Lisburn and I am quite sure he will give a good account of himself in the forthcoming campaign. The Alliance Party is fortunate to have a wealth of new talent from which to select candidates.”