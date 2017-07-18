MBE is deserved recognition of Judi’s community work

Hillsborough woman Judi Allen was recently awarded the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Judi was one of the first female officers to join the Royal Ulster Constabulary Part-Time Reserve and served in Belfast City Centre stations for over 31 years at the height of the Troubles. She has supported the work of the RUC George Cross Foundation with great enthusiasm over many years, volunteering in the maintenance of the RUC GC Foundation Memorial Garden and conducting guided tours of the garden.

Throughout her career Judi has been involved with a variety of other charitable and voluntary organisations, carrying out a variety of very important activities. These include having undertaken appropriate training to become an Alcohol and Drugs Education Officer, giving talks to youth groups in her local community and also working with street children in Uganda.