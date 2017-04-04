Mayor visits Lisburn talking newspaper

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE and his wife Mrs Rosalind Bloomfield joined volunteers Derek Shuter and Pauline McShane on a visit to the Lisburn Leo Talking Newspaper recently.

Lisburn Leo records an audio version of the Ulster Star each week and distributes it to blind or partially sighted members of the Lisburn Community.

During their visit, the Mayor and Mayoress learnt how the Star is recorded each week and is sent out, free of charge, to listeners who have difficulty reading due to vision impairment. Derek Shuter explained that Lisburn Leo’s purpose was to keep listeners informed of the local news reported in the Lisburn area. Councillor and Mrs Bloomfield both took part in the reading and said how delighted they were to assist the members of Lisburn Leo in their weekly task.

During their visit, Councillor Bloomfield also presented Robert Apsley, Chair of Lisburn Leo, with a Lisburn Castlereagh Council Plaque. “This will take pride of place in the Lisburn Leo Studio,” replied Robert in expressing thanks to the Mayor.