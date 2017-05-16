Mayor to host vintage tea evening in aid of TinyLife

Local business Café Vic-Ryn is partnering with the Mayor and Mayoress to host a ‘Ladies’ Vintage Tea Evening’ to raise money for the Mayor’s charity, TinyLife, on May 31 at 7.30pm.

Music on the evening will be provided by Dynamic Brass, a local band that has supported the Mayor at a number of fundraising initiatives for TinyLife, the premature baby charity.

Tickets cost £20 which includes the vintage tea and entry to a prize draw with fantastic prizes including a Marks & Spencer Gift Voucher, an Elemis Gift Bag, Field Day Candles, a Hair Design voucher and a set of wine glasses.

The Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, speaking about the ladies’ evening, said: “To have the support of Jaqueline Evans and Café Vic-Ryn is great; and with its high quality of food everybody can be confident of an enjoyable vintage tea while supporting a very worthwhile charity.

“There will also be a fashion show by Julie Elliott, a local fashionista from Hillsborough who will be displaying a selection of the clothes and accessories from her shop.

“I have no doubt that many of the ladies will see something that catches their eye for their holiday or next night out.

“I would encourage ladies from the across the council area to buy their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

For more information and to buy a ticket please contact the Mayor’s Office on 028 9250 9331 or email: mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk