Mayor says honours are ‘prestigious recognition’ of recipients’ hard work

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh has offered his congratulations to all the local people named in Her Majesty The Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Councillor Brian Bloomfield, who was himself awarded the MBE in the 2009 New Year Honours for services to rugby football in Northern Ireland, described the recipients’ awards as a “terrific achievement.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the local New Year Honours recipients on receiving such prestigious recognition of the work you do,” he commented.

“I have sent personal congratulations to each one of the local recipients expressing my delight on their terrific achievement,” the Mayor added.

