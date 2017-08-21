Mayor expresses sympathy to family of UGP rider

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh has expressed his sympathy to the family of motorcycle racer Gavin Lupton, who died 11 days after he was involved in a crash at the Dundrod 150 meeting at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Mr Lupton (37), from West Yorkshire, succumbed to injuries sustained when he came off on a fast section of the circuit on August 10.

“We are saddened by the news that Gavin has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gavin’s wife Hannah, his family and friends at this very difficult time. We send our deepest sympathies to the Lupton family as they come to terms with their loss,” Councillor Tim Morrow said.