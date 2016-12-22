Mayor and Mayoress send season’s greetings

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, has wished all residents of the city council area “a truly happy Christmas.”

Reflecting on the past number of months, Cllr Bloomfield said it has been “a great privilege” for himself and his wife to represent Lisburn and Castlereagh at many prestigious occasions.

“There are many wonderful people from all walks of life who contribute so much to our local community and no matter where we have visited we have been made very welcome. Thank you for that. I will continue to work on your behalf in any way I can and be a champion of our city area,” the Mayor said.

“The lead up to Christmas can be a busy time, but we all need to take time out of our busy schedule and think about those who are less fortunate than us. It is about buying an extra present for a toy appeal, visiting an elderly neighbour, making a charitable donation and sharing the goodwill with as many people as possible. We must also think of those who are facing personal battles with their physical or mental wellbeing and support them in whatever way we can.”

He continued: “Thank you to everyone who has raised funds for my chosen charity, TinyLife. This charity holds a special place in my heart as my own grandson was born eight weeks prematurely. My daughter and son-in-law experienced first-hand the charity’s remarkable and vital support. I will continue throughout my term in 2017 to raise funds to support their ongoing work.

“Finally I would like to extend my appreciation to all the elected members in the council for working on your behalf and to the council staff who support the work that we do in ensuring Lisburn and Castlereagh is a great and forward-thinking city.

“The Mayoress and I wish you and your loved ones a truly happy and peaceful Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.”