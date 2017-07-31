Matthew finds dream job thanks to Stepping Stones in Lisburn

Twenty one year old Matthew Bowes from Lisburn dreamed of working in a professional kitchen since he was a child.

Landing a full time job working alongside top chef Danny Millar at The Parson’s Nose in Hillsborough has made Matthew a happy man, thanks to Stepping Stones NI’s Training and Employment Service.

Despite having moderate learning difficulties, Matthew was determined to succeed. He loved to cook and went on to complete NVQ’s in Professional Cookery but struggled to land, his dream job.

“I always got a buzz from cooking and wanted a job in a professional kitchen but I felt I needed support to get there,” Matthew said. “The support and encouragement from the Stepping Stones NI team have been invaluable to me.

“I’ve learned so much and developed as a person. I believe in myself and feel so proud to be working alongside head chef Danny Millar.”

The Parson’s Nose is one of Bridgestone Guide’s Top 100 Restaurants in Ireland and has also earned a listing in The Michelin Guide.

When asked how he thought Matthew was progressing in his role, top chef Millar said ‘Matthew rocks!’

Award winning Stepping Stones NI are on the lookout for people like Matthew who want to find paid employment. With connections to hundreds of employers, the team support people who experience barriers to employment.

Employment Officer, Colum McGrath says “We see everyone’s potential and have twenty years of expertise supporting people with Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia and learning difficulties to gain meaningful training and employment”.

This project is part funded through the Northern Ireland European Social Fund Programme 2014 – 2020 and the Department for the Economy.

Stepping Stones NI is a social enterprise organisation that provides support to people with learning difficulties and learning disabilities the opportunity to access accredited training and employment.

This is achieved through Stepping Stones NI’s social enterprises which include four coffee shops/cafes, a bespoke wedding stationery business and a Guild Commended Picture Framing business.

Stepping Stones has gained a strong reputation for our model of support and secured numerous awards in social enterprise development. Most recently, being highly commended at the 2016 Social Enterprise NI Awards for Social Enterprise of the Year and winning Social Enterprise of the Year at the 2016 Lisburn and Castlereagh City Business Awards with Chief Officer, Paula Jennings winning the Business Person of the Year.

For more information ring 028 9266 7124.