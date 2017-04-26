Marking the Reformation

An exhibition to mark 500 years since the Reformation is set to be held at the Irish Linen Museum.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council passed a motion by Councillor Nathan Anderson.

He said: “The Reformation was a truly seismic event, shaking the world more than any earthquake. The world forever is different because of one piece of paper nailed to a cathedral door by a lowly monk. Although initially a theological dispute, it changed everything; from worship, to the way we think, how we view art, our work, authority and wider society.

“Much of what we take for granted we find the reformation was the catalyst for change - democracy, public education, freedom, equality, international commerce and human rights. Arguably, the Reformation was the most momentous event of the last millennium.”

The exhibition is set to look at the impact that the Reformation has had locally and how the surging wave of 500 years of Reformation history swept into Lisburn and Castlereagh; where its reverberations are still felt to this day.

Councillor Nathan Anderson added: “You cannot study British and Irish history without having the Reformation as a context. The fingerprints of the Reformation are placed all over Lisburn and Castlereagh whether it is our Cathedral and churches, the different denominations, the loyal orders, charities and even our schools. The influence of this event is massive. The Reformation will be remembered and celebrated this year across the globe.”