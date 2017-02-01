Man slashed with machete in Lisburn: Dog unit involved in helping track down weapon

Three people have been arrested for assault offences after one man was attacked with a machete.

The CCTV team observed a possible assault in Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn and PSNI attended.

Jake from the PSNI’s dog unit and his handler were called to help track down the machete.

On their Facebook page, PSNI posted: “CCTV observed a possible assault in Trinity Terrace area, Lisburn. Police established two males had been assaulted, one receiving slash wounds from a machete.

“Local callsigns stopped vehicle involved near Lambeg but could not locate the machete. Dog callsign attended and carried out a search of a large area of the Belfast Road Lisburn and located the machete which had been thrown from the vehicle before police located it.

“Three persons arrested for assault offences.”