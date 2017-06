A young man from Co Down has died in a road traffic collision in Lisburn.

The man, who was in his 20s and from the Newtownards area, was on a motorcycle which was in collision with a car on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn around 8pm yesterday evening (Friday).

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1263 of 9/6/17