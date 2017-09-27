Man dies after early morning collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision outside Belfast.

The collision happened on the Tornagrough Road in Hannahstown this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said the man had been the driver of a vehicle that involved in the collision close to the junction of Rusheyhill Road shortly before 8am.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and identify all of the vehicles involved and are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Tornagrough Road or Rusheyhill Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/09/17.