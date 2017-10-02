Man accused of performing sex act at train station

A man arrested for allegedly performing a sex act at Lisburn Train Station challenged police to identify his victim, the High Court heard on Monday, October 2.

Jason Leonard Shaw was detained after officers were alerted to CCTV footage of the incident at the train station last week.

Refusing bail, a judge described the 47-year-old as having no insight into his alleged behaviour.

Lord Justice Stephens pointed out: “He wanted to know what the problem was with masturbating in public.”

Shaw, of Great Northern Street in Belfast, faces charges of indecent exposure and outraging public decency.

Police were called to North Circular Road in Lisburn at around 9am on September 26.

CCTV operators had spotted a man carrying out the sexual act near the train station’s rear entrance, according to prosecution lawyer David McClean.

Shaw was arrested after being found at the scene with his trouser buttons undone, the court heard.

During interviews he made no comment to all questions put to him before, during and after watching the CCTV footage.

But Mr McClean disclosed: “Asked if he wanted to add anything, he stated that he wanted to know who the victim was for him masturbating in public.”

Opposing the accused’s release from custody, the barrister disclosed that Shaw is also facing trial on a separate charge of exposure.

“There’s no way on earth this man is a suitable candidate for bail,” he contended.

Defence counsel conceded that a strong prima facie case has been established against Shaw.

He argued that his client could be released on condition that he takes part in a programme of counselling.

However, the judge dismissed the application based on the risk of re-offending.

He added: “I don’t consider any court order would prevent him from doing exactly the same again in future.”